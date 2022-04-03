Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,269,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

