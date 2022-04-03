Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Trex by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $16,686,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.