Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. Trimble has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Trimble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

