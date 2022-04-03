Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

