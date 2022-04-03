Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.41.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
