Trinity Network Credit Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $256,795.19 and $31,004.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

