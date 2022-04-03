Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

