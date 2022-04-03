TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.69.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.