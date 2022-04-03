Triumph Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $136.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

