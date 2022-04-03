TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 135,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,500. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

