TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

TRUE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TrueCar by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 776,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

