Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCNNF. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.60.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

