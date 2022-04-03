Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives $22.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 262,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 20.33%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.