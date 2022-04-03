Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $16,024,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

