Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.01.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

