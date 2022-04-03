Ubex (UBEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $251,560.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $695,495.43 and approximately $251,560.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

