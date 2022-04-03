UBS Group Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.32.

NYSE MCD opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

