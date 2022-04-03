UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

UFPI stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

