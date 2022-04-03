UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $57.50 at Credit Suisse Group

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $57.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 18,798,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. UiPath has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

