Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.