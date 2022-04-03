Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $62.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.