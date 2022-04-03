Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $372.10 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $372.10 million and $3.94 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,105.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00820479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00215146 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

