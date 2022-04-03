Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.46 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

