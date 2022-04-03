Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Hits $4.00 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $87,858.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.68 or 0.07491884 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.44 or 0.99752581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 53,707,011 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

