Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,800

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.02) to GBX 3,800 ($49.78) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,508 ($45.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,628.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,815.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 in the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

