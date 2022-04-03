Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 485,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.6 days.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.