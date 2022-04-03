United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UNFI opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

