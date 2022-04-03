United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $379.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.69.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.00. 465,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.31. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

