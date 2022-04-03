United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 65.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 392,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 165.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

