United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $661.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.11 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.