UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $495.00 to $565.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $506.43.

UNH opened at $512.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $521.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.32. The company has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

