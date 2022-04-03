Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE:UTL opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $828.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Unitil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unitil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Unitil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Unitil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unitil (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.