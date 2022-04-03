Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of URG opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.15.
Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ur-Energy (URG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.