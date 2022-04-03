Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of URG opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

