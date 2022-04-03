Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of Vacasa stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 829,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $519,780,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

