Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.