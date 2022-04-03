Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

VALN stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

