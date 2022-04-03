Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 25,326 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SunPower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR opened at $21.41 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

