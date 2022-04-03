Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

