Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.59 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

