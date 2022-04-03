Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,556 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

