Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.76 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $130.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

