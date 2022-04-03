Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 68,923 shares during the last quarter.

MAV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

