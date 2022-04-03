Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $113.63 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

