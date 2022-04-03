Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,981,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $339.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

