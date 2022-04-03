Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

