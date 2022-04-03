Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,731,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 19,260,541 shares.The stock last traded at $46.79 and had previously closed at $46.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,321,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.