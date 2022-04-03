Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Raised by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

