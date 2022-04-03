Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $728,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. 166,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

