Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 234.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

