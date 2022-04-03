VAULT Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. VAULT has a total market cap of $759,882.66 and $2.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.54 or 0.07507831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.08 or 0.99972119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053858 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 554,442 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

