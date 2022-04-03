Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.30. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,103 shares changing hands.

VAXX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

