Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “
VAXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.
